Oarsman Capital Decreased Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Holding by $642,746; Share Value Declined; Mason Street Advisors Holding in Dril (DRQ) Has Cut by $317,430 as Share Price Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 267,960 shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 7,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 11,686 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 18,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 526,946 shares traded or 58.87% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 396.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Double Expansion XPakâ„¢ Liner Hanger System – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Dril-Quip Stock Continue to Range Trade Into Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dril-Quip: $13/Share In Cash, But Nobody Cares – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dril-Quip +16% on lighter than expected Q4 loss, big backlog gain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res has 69,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 4,351 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co reported 241,496 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,087 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). California State Teachers Retirement reported 54,690 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 72,469 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation stated it has 8,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset holds 6,820 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 23,405 shares. Profund holds 0.01% or 6,278 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Raymond James Associate holds 153,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,878 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $129.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 11,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,982 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares to 42,757 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “You Can Now Trade Options For This Cannabis ETF – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine Named Finalist at FCA North American 2019 Supplier of the Year Awards – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stock market’s surge showing no signs of a buying frenzy – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,762 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon stated it has 335,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc holds 220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 16,607 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 97,614 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 103,580 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs has 10.14% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 42,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Oregon-based Tygh Capital Mgmt has invested 1.58% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 0.16% or 999,693 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co reported 143,621 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio.