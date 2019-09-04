Oarsman Capital Decreased Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake as Valuation Declined; Ithaka Group Holds Holding in Autodesk (ADSK)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 583,319 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares to 72,370 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares to 73,542 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

