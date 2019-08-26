Oarsman Capital Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position as Valuation Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.55. About 6.67M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 2.99M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $58.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 312,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.30 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

