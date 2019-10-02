Oarsman Capital Cut Stake in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) by $484,120; Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) as Shares Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 83.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 11,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 503,377 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR)

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 172,143 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 26,490 shares to 315,875 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 131,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 22.04 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd accumulated 7,713 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 19,006 shares. Cap Fund has 7,800 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 2,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 55,614 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 1,685 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 4,783 shares. 20,451 are owned by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 118,521 shares. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser Incorporated holds 0% or 16 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 28 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,404 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,330 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 9,545 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% or 2,938 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,567 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 11,727 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 113,450 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Co has 2,397 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 23,052 shares. Raymond James Na holds 40,686 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 140 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 7,816 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

