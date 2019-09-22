Oarsman Capital Cut Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake as Stock Rose; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Stake in Mercury Genl New (MCY) by $2.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $155.55. About 268,679 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 291,183 shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 15,165 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Svcs Corp owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc reported 40,020 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 7,889 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 25,324 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 114,968 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc owns 19,939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 7,124 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% or 13,918 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Swiss Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.18M for 22.10 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.