Oarsman Capital Cut Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding By $596,750; Medicinova (MNOV) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Medicinova Inc (MNOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 22 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 15 decreased and sold positions in Medicinova Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.04 million shares, down from 9.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Medicinova Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 7,757 shares with $598,000 value, down from 15,507 last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 133,426 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings on October, 24. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by MediciNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MediciNova, Inc. for 125,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 40,241 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 101,861 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P., a New York-based fund reported 19,400 shares.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $378.08 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 10,727 shares traded. MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) has risen 0.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

