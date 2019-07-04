Oarsman Capital Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Had 2 Bulls

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 28.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 32,948 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 45,937 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $110.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Sunday, March 3 with “Buy” rating. See Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) latest ratings:

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Market Perform New Target: $145 Initiates Coverage On

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160 New Target: $155 Upgrade

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,129 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication holds 0.19% or 139,158 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 285,246 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 110,683 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,697 shares stake. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 23,034 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 15,000 shares. America First Inv Lc stated it has 1,130 shares. 13,925 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Communication accumulated 11,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,840 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd. Butensky & Cohen Security stated it has 22,129 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Ledyard Comml Bank stated it has 26,906 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dt Invest Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,197 shares. 13,447 are owned by Ims Cap Mngmt.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) stake by 17,109 shares to 107,520 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers stake by 19,310 shares and now owns 99,149 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.23% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 203,286 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 36.79 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 375,441 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 2,600 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 218 shares. Horizon Lc stated it has 20,915 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 21 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Company. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 59,320 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 68,366 shares in its portfolio. 9.19 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 1,845 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 106,118 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 18,558 shares.