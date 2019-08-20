Oarsman Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 70,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 74,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 6.91M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Is in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Ltd reported 31,212 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 4,995 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Finance Services Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Argent Trust Com owns 23,353 shares. Saturna reported 5,375 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 315,933 shares. Veritas Invest Llp reported 404,323 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 342,780 shares. Investec Asset North America reported 2.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eastern Retail Bank holds 67,713 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. 2.41 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,582 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,576 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 6,844 shares. 252,354 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox owns 164,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Highlander Mngmt Lc invested 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 122,895 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa stated it has 1.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 189,928 shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Co invested in 1.13% or 11,740 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd reported 24,665 shares stake. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 261,800 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com invested in 683,301 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 4,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Highland Llc has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 570,234 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Voya Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prescott Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 4,000 shares.

