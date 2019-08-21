Oarsman Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Zacks Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by $449,568

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 28,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 100,014 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 128,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 25,465 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 4.68 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J & Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 181,726 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 15,250 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M Hldgs Securities has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 53,054 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tradewinds Management Lc reported 753 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 411,992 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 114,656 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,907 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.24% or 36,146 shares in its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

