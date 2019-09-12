Oarsman Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Owens (OI); American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 144.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 8,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 3,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 1.90 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 49,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 292,064 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 242,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 2.81M shares traded or 68.96% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fin Counselors has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 19,382 are held by Daiwa Grp Inc. Northeast Inv Management holds 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 2,726 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 118,612 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 40,438 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 4,196 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 83,443 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 25,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 155,892 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mgmt invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,013 shares. 96,226 are held by Fiduciary Tru. 5,500 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp. Keystone Fincl Planning owns 59,694 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,456 shares to 98,239 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 9,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,741 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Glenmede Co Na reported 83,015 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 82,128 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 118,954 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 115,171 shares. Financial Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 523 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Lc has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Stifel Fincl holds 185,538 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability has 62,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 1.66 million shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp stated it has 2,190 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 26,600 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by HELLMAN PETER S.