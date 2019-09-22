Oarsman Capital Boosted Its Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) by $503,321; Avx New (AVX) Position Lifted by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 39.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 57,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 204,090 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 146,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 471,876 shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 256,532 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 184,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 619,395 shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 248,716 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,533 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 844,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 13,225 shares. Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 100,500 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 52,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 4.09 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management stated it has 492,605 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 92,870 shares. 279,380 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd holds 0.04% or 657,108 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2,042 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 262,977 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 221,918 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp Inc owns 29,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 313,754 were reported by Prudential Pcl. Meeder Asset Management reported 401 shares. 111,007 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 89,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dean Management holds 1.03% or 59,735 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 534,851 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 32,444 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 25,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 12,653 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc invested in 30,609 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 78,606 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

