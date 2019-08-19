Oakworth Capital Trimmed Holding in Regions Financial New (RF) by $317,842 as Stock Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $926,640

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 262.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.99 million shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 22,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 121,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 144,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 5.55M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 21,988 shares to 132,836 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,360 shares, and cut its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc has invested 0.79% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 145,440 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 16,156 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Co, Texas-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arosa Cap Mngmt LP has 5.35% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 445,430 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 9,948 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 591,771 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,400 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Notis holds 0.12% or 3,614 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 862,718 are held by Cibc World Markets Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 21,799 shares. Korea accumulated 1.24M shares. 34,009 are owned by Quantbot Techs L P. City Holdings Llc owns 395 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0.1% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 672,220 are owned by Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 2.79M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 22,211 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 21,386 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Llc holds 213 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.18% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 6.07M shares.