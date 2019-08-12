Oakworth Capital Stake In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Has Raised; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shares Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Boosted Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.82. About 254,675 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 541,134 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation seen as attractive off CBD potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Dixie Brands Joins Cannabis-Infused Beverage Game with AriZona – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 11,996 shares to 441,471 shares, valued at $54.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,642 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,197 are held by Iberiabank Corporation. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis holds 262,189 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,453 shares. Kensico Capital Mngmt holds 14.53% or 4.21 million shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 38,692 shares. Hl Services Ltd Com invested in 38,550 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,474 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Tru owns 46,231 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 10,035 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 4,043 shares. Hills National Bank has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt holds 29,429 shares. Fairview Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.03M shares for 7.43% of their portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 0.18% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Whittier Tru Company has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 0.96% or 181,200 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 8,334 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Somerset Group Ltd has 17,214 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.14% or 8,446 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has 3,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 510 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 1,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio.