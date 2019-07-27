Oakworth Capital Stake In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Has Boosted; As Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Boosted by $4.55 Million Its Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 142,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.58 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42M shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point reported 0% stake. L And S Advisors Inc holds 9,350 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Management accumulated 6,140 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 0.87% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 7,122 shares. 637 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 19,080 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability accumulated 9,081 shares. American Century accumulated 0.34% or 1.91M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.17% stake. Farmers stated it has 1,186 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sun Life Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 283 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 184,252 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 6,167 shares to 141,883 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,171 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,277 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset invested in 70,014 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 76.86 million shares. Scotia owns 8,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Ltd Liability holds 260,860 shares. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,611 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 1,305 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 67,125 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership owns 175,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Ltd has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 45 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company holds 49,898 shares. First L P, Illinois-based fund reported 8.91 million shares.