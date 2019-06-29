Oakworth Capital Raised Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $8.87 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 7.42 million shares traded or 275.46% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 2.68M shares traded or 132.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private has 3,265 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 600 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Multi reported 32,751 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 55,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 2,495 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,908 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 72,184 shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 273,198 shares. Albert D Mason holds 5,884 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 706 were reported by Washington Natl Bank. First Mercantile Comm owns 5,225 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 201,922 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of stock or 423 shares. 206 shares valued at $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.87 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co has 6,021 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc holds 2,212 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company reported 32,203 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 0.41% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 0.15% or 6,204 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.06% or 62,899 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chemical Natl Bank has invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). D E Shaw And holds 28,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 8,800 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,435 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 60,647 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 6,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,171 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).