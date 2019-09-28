Oakworth Capital Position in Regions Financial New (RF) Trimmed by $824,138 as Stock Price Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Stock Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.09 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 9,997 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 16,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.07 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 6,015 shares to 145,899 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 34,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (VCLT).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.