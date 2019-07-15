Oakworth Capital Position in Regions Financial New (RF) Lowered by $317,842; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped as Valuation Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 22,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 144,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 8.22 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors reported 414,101 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 24,522 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 7.23M shares or 0.09% of the stock. New York-based Capstone Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 518,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 550,802 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,028 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 843,485 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 478,865 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 32,214 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 25,562 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $395.15 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.