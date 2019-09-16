Oakworth Capital Maintains Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM); Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $408,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 1.98M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 8.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,860 shares. Cap stated it has 2.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Company owns 12,834 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson has 2.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 549,833 shares. Johnson Financial Inc holds 0.48% or 47,856 shares. Hendley Comm holds 3.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 70,969 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd invested 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincluden Management owns 43,516 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Columbia Asset Management owns 38,484 shares. Mader Shannon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winfield Assoc invested in 0.17% or 2,883 shares. Truepoint holds 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,425 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.53 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 74,876 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc reported 30,544 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,362 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 34,314 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 0.42% or 26,152 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.08% or 74,705 shares. 6,180 were accumulated by Hudock Grp Inc. 2.13M are held by Capital Rech Invsts. 128,174 are held by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 400 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Llc has 29,753 shares.

