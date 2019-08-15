Oakworth Capital Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding By $428,652; Logitech International SA (LOGI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 2,268 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 79,309 shares with $15.07M value, down from 81,577 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $913.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $202.04. About 9.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 56 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 50 reduced and sold their positions in Logitech International SA. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 50.01 million shares, down from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Logitech International SA in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 24.26 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 47,362 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 1.08% invested in the company for 229,603 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.99% in the stock. Jackson Square Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 6.20% above currents $202.04 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.