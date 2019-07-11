Oakworth Capital Lifted Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $8.87 Million as Share Value Rose; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lifted by $1.30 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 1.07 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Cannabis Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 6,167 shares to 141,883 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,171 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,507 shares. Jackson Square Ltd holds 2.25 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 12,100 shares. Aperio Gru Llc holds 96,815 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 14,007 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,197 shares. 180,943 were reported by Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated. Brinker Capital holds 5,738 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 276 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,535 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ironwood Llc holds 0% or 52 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Llc holds 4.93M shares or 5.06% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Limited Liability reported 1,268 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 13,385 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Regions has 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advisors Lc holds 14,116 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 165,780 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp stated it has 4,100 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc invested in 66,013 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Brookmont Management holds 0.29% or 1,890 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hemenway has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Olstein Cap Management LP reported 15,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 11,270 are owned by Fosun Ltd. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.58% or 180,141 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million. Shares for $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.