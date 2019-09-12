Oakworth Capital Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake By $677,286; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Oakworth Capital Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc acquired 3,438 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 82,747 shares with $16.38 million value, up from 79,309 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $225.44. About 12.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC

Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 69 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 88 sold and decreased positions in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 34.81 million shares, down from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Benchmark Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 67 Increased: 47 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Cap owns 91,883 shares. Verus Financial Prns has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Legacy Cap Incorporated has 5.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,915 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 49,854 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Whitnell & owns 30,392 shares. Round Table Ltd Com invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 109,104 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 11,219 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Advsrs Ok has 154,345 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 41,017 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has invested 3.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,256 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 2.02 million shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 4.59% or 55,971 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $218.44's average target is -3.11% below currents $225.44 stock price.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for 242,305 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 383,839 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 590,056 shares.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.54M for 19.94 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 20.93 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

