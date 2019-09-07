Oakworth Capital Increases Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $24.44 Million Its Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,400 were reported by Provise Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 3,056 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). D E Shaw has 28,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,455 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.05% or 2,212 shares in its portfolio. House Llc holds 0.47% or 24,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, St Johns Management Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.41% or 6,815 shares in its portfolio. 197,627 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. L S Advsr has 0.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,350 shares. Jackson Square Prns Limited stated it has 2.25M shares. Gates Cap reported 454,000 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il reported 1.57% stake.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares to 121,970 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,257 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.