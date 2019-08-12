Oakworth Capital Increases Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); Polen Capital Management Lifted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $48.10 Million; Stock Value Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 117,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658.04 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 537,193 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.09M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AnaptysBio Prepares for a Potential Gear Shift – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

