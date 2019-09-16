Oakworth Capital Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Gnc Holdings (GNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 17.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.605. About 1.12 million shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC Closing 200 Stores as Vitamin Retailer Slims Its Operations; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 22/05/2018 – GNC IN PACT WITH OPTERUS FOR STORE CLOUD SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – GNC Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders Until 10:00 AM Eastern Time On May 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – GNC ENCOURAGES HLDRS TO VOTE IN CONNECTION W/HAYAO INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – GNC is planning to shutter about 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cardax Reports 2017 Results; 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – GNC 1Q REV. $607.5M; 08/03/2018 – GNC Holdings Looks to Expand Reach in India

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Details Emerge On Apple’s iPhone Strategy In China – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

