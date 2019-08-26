Oakworth Capital Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $8.87 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Lowered by $616,500 Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 539,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43 million, down from 549,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 715,268 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 961,110 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 20,014 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has 330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 286,347 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 708,079 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,200 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.1% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 35,219 shares. 4,624 are held by Contravisory Invest. Jlb & Associate accumulated 72,619 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 75,625 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 413,152 are held by Davis R M. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 22,492 shares. Davenport Com Ltd invested in 9,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 8,960 shares to 149,960 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 38,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% or 616,445 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ardevora Asset Llp accumulated 167,616 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,900 shares. Marco Invest Limited Co holds 2,710 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. At Comml Bank owns 15,602 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 2.03 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated owns 2,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc invested in 103,164 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 786,594 shares stake. 11,311 were reported by World Asset Management. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rampart Inv Management Lc holds 2,759 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,858 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 3,994 shares.