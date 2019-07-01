Oakworth Capital Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Water Island Capital Holds Holding in Navigators Group (NAVG)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $193.63. About 1.36M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22M, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.1% or 60,208 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% or 42,088 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Citigroup owns 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 41,899 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 13,437 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 644 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1,519 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 79,200 shares. Principal Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 186,898 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0.03% stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 132,436 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 34,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 105,170 shares. 9,342 are owned by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation. Hightower Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,283 shares. 83,589 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Llc Il. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Spirit Of America Management New York holds 150 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 12,585 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 1,825 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,722 shares. First Trust has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,872 shares. Comm Financial Bank stated it has 18,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank Trust holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 116 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).