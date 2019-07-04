Oakworth Capital Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Upped by $8.87 Million as Share Price Rose; Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake by $2.76 Billion; Valuation Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 50,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82B, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 96,785 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.3% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ftb Incorporated holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Llc has 1.33% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 73,033 shares. State Street owns 1.77M shares. 11,680 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Florida-based Capital City Tru Fl has invested 0.17% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Art Limited Co owns 24,008 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 81,692 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,237 shares. Texas Yale has 8,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 490 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 7,949 shares. Qs Limited Company has 6,542 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 19,928 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Fischer Valdemar L had bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $194.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corporation.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

