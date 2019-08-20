Oakworth Capital Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Hamel Associates Has Lifted by $1.34 Million Its Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 4.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 408,795 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Continue To Like Constellation Brands – Benzinga” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares to 114,642 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 11,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,818 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

