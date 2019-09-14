Oakworth Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Price Declined; As Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Shares Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $611,630

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1291.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 84,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 90,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 6,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21 million shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 126,281 shares traded or 52.46% up from the average. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles’ Ba3 Cfr On Review For Upgrade; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on Ingles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 6,750 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 13,200 shares. 33,375 were accumulated by James Invest. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 12,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta, Texas-based fund reported 7,476 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 6,600 shares. 7,424 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 21,754 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Com holds 56,262 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 53,948 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Clarivest Asset Llc invested in 0% or 187 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares to 13,309 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moller Fin Service owns 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,959 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 215,295 shares. Moreover, Canal Ins has 1.51% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 75,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,639 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 10,040 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 475,693 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 11.92M shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Daiwa Grp owns 56,619 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 17,839 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp holds 8,243 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 23,859 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,725 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 45,400 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.