Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $776,916; Market Valuation Declined; Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 8.21 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 133,765 shares traded or 45.14% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $106,490 activity.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TYME Announces Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s Telstra to sell minority stake in new unlisted trust for $474 mln – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $2.7 Million Private Placement of Preferred Stock and Accompanying Warrants to Purchase Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VERB to Host Stockholder Town Hall Conference Call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares to 426,855 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 119,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 21,253 shares. Boston Partners reported 226,236 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 25,617 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Barclays Pcl stated it has 4,383 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 31,169 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% or 198,168 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr invested in 0.08% or 97,869 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 0.69% or 900,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,179 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 83,763 shares.