Oakworth Capital Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Macatawa Bank Has 1.85 Sentiment

Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 37 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 20 cut down and sold their stakes in Macatawa Bank Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 9.98 million shares, up from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Macatawa Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 25 New Position: 12.

Oakworth Capital Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 6450.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc acquired 50,701 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 51,487 shares with $9.03 million value, up from 786 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $194.17. About 1.29 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts await Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MCBC’s profit will be $7.15 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Macatawa Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 14,920 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation for 1.18 million shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 248,111 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 19,975 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,005 shares.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $350.65 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $61,440 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. On Friday, February 1 FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 810 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 42,948 shares to 965,421 valued at $58.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 22,703 shares and now owns 121,970 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.