Oakworth Capital Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $8.87 Million; Stock Declined; As Davita (DVA) Share Price Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Stake by $961,200

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.19. About 826,822 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 161,600 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 2.77 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,200 shares to 98,454 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

