Oakworth Capital Has Lowered Position in Regions Financial New (RF) by $317,842 as Stock Rose; Caxton Increased Its Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 22,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 121,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 144,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 9.20 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 52,184 shares traded or 96.46% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 5: BlackRock TCP Capital – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 29, 2017.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alabama university secures $30M Regions credit line for tornado recovery – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.