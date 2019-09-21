Oakworth Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Regions Financial New (RF) by $824,138; Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap holds 0.17% or 20,041 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset accumulated 64,026 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Maltese Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.14% or 990,246 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 29,302 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 12,392 shares. Montgomery Invest Management Inc has 81,457 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 143,513 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 882,295 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 88,843 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Price Michael F holds 0.61% or 316,878 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 242,570 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 9,338 shares to 137,928 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,378 shares to 37,007 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,980 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Inv Limited Com invested in 14,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 13,753 shares. Route One Ltd Partnership reported 16.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 11,336 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Bell Bank has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26,325 shares. Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 787 shares. 7,500 are owned by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Tompkins has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 128,990 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. British Columbia invested in 173,942 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,582 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).