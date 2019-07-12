Oakworth Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Valuation Rose; Mar Vista Investment Partners Maintains Stake in Visa (V)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $200.45. About 680,630 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 635,053 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.19 million, up from 566,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 3.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 37,520 shares. 2,704 are owned by Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Artisan Limited Partnership has invested 1.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,585 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 524 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 10,980 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 157,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 5.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 45,107 shares. Night Owl Management Llc holds 202,848 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt has invested 3.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monetta Serv accumulated 34,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.