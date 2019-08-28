Oakworth Capital Has Increased Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Value Declined; As Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Increased by $1.90 Million Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.19. About 960,355 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.99 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 45,910 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 80,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,696 shares. Ent Financial Corp has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd owns 125,521 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Manhattan holds 0% or 383 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.57% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 67,904 shares. Mirador Cap Partners LP reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 37 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 909,048 shares. Virtu Finance Llc holds 0.01% or 12,516 shares. Moore Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 366,793 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 12,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 1.10 million shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 0% or 15,945 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,750 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 229,635 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 49,988 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 31,280 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 119,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought $11.33M.