Oakworth Capital Has Increased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding by $512,376; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Lifted by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 183.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 4.24 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 9,255 shares. America First Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 900 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 58,869 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Community Bancshares Na holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited owns 2,419 shares. Evergreen Lc owns 41,383 shares. 129,993 are owned by Cibc World Mkts. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 1.71% or 7.55M shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.7% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 38,613 shares. Cap Research Invsts reported 0.03% stake. Logan Inc holds 47,756 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,000 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 1.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Trust Communications holds 1.39 million shares. Catalyst Capital Llc accumulated 7,400 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 462,647 shares. 1.18M are owned by Tcw Gru. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.13% or 6,063 shares. Rech And Management Communication holds 3,875 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Camarda Financial Limited Liability holds 1,102 shares. 102,098 are owned by Bollard Limited Liability. Ulysses Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,000 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Llc owns 3,865 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Clough Prns LP reported 183,800 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What’s Next For Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.