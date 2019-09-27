Oakworth Capital Has Cut Stake in Regions Financial New (RF) as Market Value Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Davis R M Has Upped Holding by $1.96 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 6.27M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 47,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 421,917 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, up from 374,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 824,304 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc owns 995,584 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 225,617 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Advsrs Asset invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Smith Salley & holds 9,739 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 130,158 shares. 2.67M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. 447,178 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Strs Ohio reported 0.19% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 113,961 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pitcairn Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 10,791 shares. Amp, Australia-based fund reported 71,499 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,129 shares to 129,952 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 14,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,814 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares to 12,839 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,361 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 59,483 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments New York invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 142,525 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 1.71M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd owns 1,701 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 33,700 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited, a Us-based fund reported 49,490 shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3,050 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.96M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund accumulated 21,130 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company reported 27,721 shares.

