Oakworth Capital Has Cut Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $692,736 as Market Valuation Declined; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.73 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 1.41M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.29M market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 100,653 shares traded or 202.99% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,892 are held by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 988,776 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 42,192 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.35% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Zeke Cap Llc has 2,919 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 312,721 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.16% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 218,463 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 14,800 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,637 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). North Point Managers Corp Oh invested in 2.88% or 183,888 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 219,996 shares. Counsel Inc stated it has 1.29% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Maplelane Lc owns 0.61% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 265,000 shares.

