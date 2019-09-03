Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Upped Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 157,971 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 32,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $275.99. About 316,067 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Illumina Earnings After Preliminary Results Tanked ILMN Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares to 121,970 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hexo Stock a Falling Knife Or Has It Reached a Good Entry Point? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Is Not the Place for Near-Term Cannabis Refuge – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

