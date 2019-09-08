Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $8.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Stake in Viacom New Cl A (VIA) by $956,224 as Stock Price Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 955,517 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl A (VIA) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 29,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.82 million, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 47,451 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) has risen 2.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

