Oakworth Capital Decreased Its Stake in Regions Financial New (RF) by $824,138 as Market Valuation Rose; Merriman Wealth Management Lifted Its Position in Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) as Share Value Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 5.15M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.255. About 4.96 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 13,600 shares to 279,203 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Choose the New Way to Buy a Car: Regions Bank and Carvana Make Vehicle Purchases Faster, Convenient and Delivered – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Banker recognizes Regions exec as a Woman to Watch – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 10.20 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AK Steel Earnings: AKS Stock Surges as Q1 Earnings, Sales Increase – Investorplace.com” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AK Steel laying off 260 employees in plant closure – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AK Steel: Is It Time For Another Speculative Play? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 740 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,214 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

