Oakworth Capital Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Share Price Declined; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Trimmed Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 17,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,696 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.62M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 10.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,234 shares to 45,234 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 264,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

