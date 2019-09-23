Oakworth Capital Cut Regions Financial New (RF) Stake as Shares Rose; Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by $936,441 as Stock Value Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 9,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 355,288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.44 million, up from 345,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 4.64M shares traded or 202.77% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.56 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,262 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 8.59M are held by Primecap Management Company Ca. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 4.51 million shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tdam Usa Inc has 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Orrstown Financial Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 66,537 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 108,212 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.03% stake. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.3% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 10,000 shares. 5,459 were reported by Grimes.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 9,674 shares to 18,920 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,401 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Marsh Launch Blue Vault, First of Its Kind Insurance Solution for Digital Assets – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 13,600 shares to 279,203 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (Mkt) (IWM) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.