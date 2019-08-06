Oakworth Capital Cut Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 47.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 9,257 shares with $763,000 value, down from 17,705 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

Lmr Partners Llp increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 124.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 1.77M shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 3.20M shares with $12.73M value, up from 1.42M last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $22.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 503,360 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES TO ENSONO FOR USD 4; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q IT SERVICES REVENUE $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO – MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD OVER APRIL 24-25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hl Services Lc has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 22,978 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 182,820 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 58,733 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 6,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 53,228 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 3,985 shares. Snow Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,300 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fernwood Invest Management Limited Com holds 14,405 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Raymond James Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Canandaigua Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,644 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,088 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 12 shares. 3,060 were accumulated by Conning.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $403,850 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J had sold 3,000 shares worth $243,162 on Friday, February 8. GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688 worth of stock or 1,915 shares.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96M for 15.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

