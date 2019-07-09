Oakworth Capital Cut Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding; Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CRTO) Sellers Increased By 20.23% Their Shorts

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had an increase of 20.23% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.23% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 886,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The SI to Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.96%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 134,970 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 47.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 9,257 shares with $763,000 value, down from 17,705 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 996,305 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% stake. Fiera Cap accumulated 0.01% or 190,052 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4.13M shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Barclays Pcl reported 133,346 shares. 1.93 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 42,852 shares. S Squared Ltd Com owns 125,898 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Cwm Llc reported 0% stake. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 6,565 shares. 54,913 are held by Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh. 51,102 are held by Axa. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.27M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRTO vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. 1,915 shares were sold by GAMMEL PETER L, worth $160,688 on Wednesday, February 13. ALDRICH DAVID J also sold $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.97 million for 16.48 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SWKS, PXD, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Semiconductor Shares Are Rallying After Micron’s Latest Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, January 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 71,428 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sit Invest reported 160,265 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 0.02% or 3,489 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 14,405 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital has 9,257 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 714,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 96,326 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The, a Japan-based fund reported 33,536 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division stated it has 137 shares. Connors Investor invested in 11,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 4,302 were reported by Benedict Fincl Advsr. 6.37M were accumulated by Cap Glob Investors. Advisor Prns Limited Company invested in 4,057 shares or 0.04% of the stock.