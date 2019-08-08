Oakworth Capital Cut By $776,916 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Cui Global (CUI)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Oakworth Capital Inc holds 114,642 shares with $4.87M value, down from 133,140 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $210.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 5.78M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar

Cui Global Inc (CUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 10 reduced and sold their positions in Cui Global Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.37 million shares, down from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cui Global Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Limited Liability owns 34,262 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.8% or 21.80M shares. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 459,607 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 7,777 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.80 million shares. Independent Invsts has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 176,843 shares. St Johns Inv Management holds 28,193 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Com owns 183,364 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Davis R M has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 5,925 shares. Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 0.3% or 100,935 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 127,485 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.742. About 18,333 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) has declined 73.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 04/04/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC SAYS ITS UNIT , CUI INC HAS SIGNED A WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MASTER ELECTRONICS; 16/04/2018 – CHINA’S CUI: HOPE TO HAVE HEALTHY, STABLE RELATIONS WITH U.S; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American; 20/04/2018 – DJ CUI Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUI); 01/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures VE Technology® Orders from Leading North American Energy Companies; 04/04/2018 – CHINA AMBASSADOR TO U.S. CUI TIANKAI SAYS DISCUSSED OVERALL RELATIONSHIP, INCLUDING TRADE, IN MEETING WITH ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE SULLIVAN; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American Pe; 14/03/2018 – CUI Global 4Q Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $2.3M; 04/04/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary CUI Inc. and Master Electronics Enter into Global Distribution Agreement

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.23 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.