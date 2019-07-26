Oakworth Capital Boosted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; As Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Share Price Declined, First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Stake

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 618,923 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 138,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 247,428 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 108,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 90,557 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 247,428 were reported by First Foundation Advsr. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 34,937 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 0.77% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Sit Investment Associate Inc owns 188,956 shares. Ota Financial Gp Limited Partnership reported 41,492 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability reported 17,100 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 55,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 53,605 are owned by Cohen & Steers. Dubuque National Bank holds 445 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 9,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paragon Limited Company has 159,671 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com invested in 0% or 58,683 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 73,869 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 46,012 shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,039 shares to 448,973 shares, valued at $50.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Multi (NYSE:MMT).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. 100 shares valued at $2,379 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

