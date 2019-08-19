Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $387,270 as Shares Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 21,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,553 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 22,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 3.22 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 11.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,643 shares. Verity And Verity Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 84,577 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,590 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 9.33M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,046 shares. Goelzer Inv Management invested in 0.27% or 27,186 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited accumulated 0.15% or 12,882 shares. 72,919 are owned by 1St Source Bank & Trust. Excalibur Management Corp has invested 3.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 20,051 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset has 51,921 shares. 1,155 were accumulated by Signature Estate Investment Ltd Llc. 276,525 are owned by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 344,466 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 151,032 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,274 shares to 23,365 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,662 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.