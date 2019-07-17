Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc had 31 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. UBS downgraded the shares of AUTO in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Liberum Capital. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AUTO in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 570.00 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 525.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 532.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Oakwood Capital Management Llc holds 112,092 shares with $13.22 million value, down from 115,402 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 5.12 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 26.4 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

The stock increased 0.33% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 551.8. About 638,309 shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.